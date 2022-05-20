O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2,048.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,875,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

