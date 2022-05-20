O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 201,144 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 903.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,144 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,249,000 after purchasing an additional 552,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,215.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 1,421,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

