O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,806 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $83.23. 4,869,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

