O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE USB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. 8,455,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

