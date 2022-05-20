O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $28.65 on Friday, reaching $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,189. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,127.46 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,551.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,722.54.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

