O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 33,607 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,233. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

