O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,032 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,427,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,396,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,463,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,399,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 1,306,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,265. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

