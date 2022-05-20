O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,088.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.23 or 0.07209941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00509141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033207 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,832.24 or 1.77176756 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008870 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

