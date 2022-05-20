Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.
OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $18.53 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
