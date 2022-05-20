Offshift Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $219,278.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.59 or 0.99952429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

