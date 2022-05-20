Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $222.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 86,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $276.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

