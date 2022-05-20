Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $86.65. 25,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,944,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.77.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

