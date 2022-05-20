Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $19.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. 2,592,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,476. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.