Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 11,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.96.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

