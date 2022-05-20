Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$115.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Onex has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

About Onex (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

