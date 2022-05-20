Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Onex stock opened at C$72.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.28. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$69.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

