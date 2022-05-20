Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 632,059 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,418,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

