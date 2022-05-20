Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.87

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.87 and traded as low as C$48.00. Open Text shares last traded at C$48.52, with a volume of 496,124 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.78.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

