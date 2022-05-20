Oppenheimer Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $40.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.