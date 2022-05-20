Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.74.

SQ opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -580.89 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

