Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.0730 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $235,146.92 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,310.44 or 1.00048123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.