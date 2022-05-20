Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 547409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

