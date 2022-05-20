OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 15.9% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $110.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,939,069 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

