Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,550 shares of company stock worth $1,141,409. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

