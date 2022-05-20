Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 24992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

