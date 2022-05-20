Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $337.13 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.94 and its 200 day moving average is $540.75. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
