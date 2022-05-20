Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $337.13 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.94 and its 200 day moving average is $540.75. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

