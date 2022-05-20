Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.26-2.29 EPS.

PANW traded up $50.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $337.13 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.38.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $218,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

