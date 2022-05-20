PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $4.58

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00015141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $119.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.31 or 0.99931149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 296,067,550 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

