ParkinGo Price Down 5% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,167.83 or 0.99893779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

