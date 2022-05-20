Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

PKIUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

PKIUF stock remained flat at $$27.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

