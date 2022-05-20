Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

MUEL stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

