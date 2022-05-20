Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63.
Paycore Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CORE)
