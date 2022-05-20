Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $770.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.