Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. 115,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

