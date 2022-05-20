Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.