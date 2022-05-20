Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Pendle has a market cap of $7.62 million and $1.39 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 410.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.14 or 0.04250686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033261 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.47 or 1.76155850 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.