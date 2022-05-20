Penn National Gaming, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $2,793,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
