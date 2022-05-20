PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $5,761.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00138804 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

