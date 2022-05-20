Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

PFGC traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

