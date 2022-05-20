PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of PerkinElmer worth $168,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,193,000 after purchasing an additional 204,292 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $137.37 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

