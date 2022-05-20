Petix & Botte Co Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,210.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,386. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,551.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,722.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

