PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 4,329 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $424.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.68 and its 200 day moving average is $396.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.