PFS Investments Inc. Buys 869 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

