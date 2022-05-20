PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,270 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,453 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

