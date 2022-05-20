PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. 2,917,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

