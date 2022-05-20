PFS Investments Inc. Has $10.07 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,532,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,546. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.