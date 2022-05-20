PFS Investments Inc. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.65. 2,167,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.14 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

