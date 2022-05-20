PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 7,981,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

