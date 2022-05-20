PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,628 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,017,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,485,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,183,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. 3,835,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.22 and a 12-month high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

