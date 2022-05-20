Piper Sandler Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $23.00

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.